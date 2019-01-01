Caf Champions League: Simba SC and Yanga SC confident ahead of return matches

The Tanzanian giants represent the country in the continent's premier club competition again next week

Simba SC defender Gadiel Michael is confident they will pick up a positive result in the second leg of their Caf tie against UD Songo of Mozambique.

Simba secured a goalless draw away from home and will host the Mozambican champions for the return leg at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 23.

Michael believes the support of their fans will be key as they strive for a win to push them to the next round of the tournament.

"A match is decided within 90 minutes. We really targeted a win away from home but many factors which included a poor pitch made it hard for us not to hit our target but we will strive to see we win the match here at home," Michael told Mwanaspoti.

"No one will want poor result at home as this will be a big let down for our fans who always turn up in numbers to support us. I believe we will get a win with more than enough goals then."

Meanwhile, Yanga SC midfielder Fei Toto believes picking up a win in Botswana against Township Rollers is not hard at all. The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg clash before a return match next week.

"Picking up a win away to Township Rollers is no big deal. Yanga can score against them easily and we need to set our priorities on a good result," he told the same publication.

Article continues below

have four representatives in continental competitions this time round - Simba and Yanga participate in the Champions League while Kinondoni Municipal Council FC and Azam FC are taking part in the Confederation Cup.

Azam FC lost 1-0 to Ethiopia's Fesil Kanema while KMC claimed a 0-0 draw to AS Kigali of Rwanda.