Caf Champions League: Simba SC and UD Songo battle to a barren draw

The Tanzanian giants were the better side in the first leg but failed to use their chances

Tanzanian giants Simba SC battled to a 0-0 draw against UD Songo in the first leg of the Caf played on Saturday.

Simba were the better side against the Mozambican champions but should blame themselves for not using the chances which came their way.

Mchezo umeisha kwa sare ya bila kufungana. Mchezo wa kumaliza kazi tutacheza Dar kati ya Agosti 23-25, 2019. #CAFCL #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/7RooeSmn4J — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 10, 2019

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere failed to score when he had just the keeper to beat and on the second occasion, he saw his free header bounce over the bar for a goal kick.

Simba coach Patrick Aussems had picked two new signings in his starting eleven with former midfielder Francis Kahata getting the nod to start.

Striker John Bocco also troubled the UD Songo defenders but could not find the back of the net for Simba leaving the game balanced ahead of the return leg which will be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on August 23.

Simba SC starting XI: Beno Kakolanya, Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Jonas Mkude, Clatous Chama, Sharaf Shiboub, Meddie Kagere, Francis Kahata and John Bocco.

Subs: Ally Salim, Mohamed Hussein, Tairone Dos Santos, Gerson Vieira, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga and Deo Kanda.