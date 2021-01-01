Caf Champions League: Simba SC among eight best teams in Africa – Da Rosa

The French tactician was delighted to see the Msimbazi giants secure a quarter-final slot in emphatic style against the Black Dolphins

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has labelled his club as among the eight top teams in Africa after they secured their quarter-finals slot in the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants reached the last eight of the competition after an impressive 4-1 win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a one-sided match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Goals from Luis Miquissone, Clatous Chama (2), and Larry Bwalya ensured that Simba will finish top of Group A, and this came after African champions Al Ahly were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Merrikh in another match in Khartoum.

The French tactician has called on Simba fans to celebrate the team’s latest achievement by stating they are now among the best teams in Africa, said he was impressed by the way his team dismantled AS Vita.

“It will be interesting to play with our best team against Al Ahly in Cairo because we are now a big team in Africa and also we must prove away what we can do better even against Al Ahly we will see during the next week but today it is the time to enjoy,” Da Rosa told Goal after the game.

“We have to enjoy our qualification and also to enjoy our progression, Simba is progressing a lot now Simba is among the eight best teams in Africa, so enjoy this time and we have one week to think about what we could do against Al Ahly.

“For sure we will finish in the first position, it is a great performance but we need to enjoy this qualification before anything else.”

On thrashing AS Vita 4-1, Da Rosa said: “We are very happy because not only we have qualified but we have also played a very good match, of course, we could score more goals because we dominated the match a lot in the two halves but we are very satisfied this evening it is the first big step.

“We have reached the quarter-finals, we finish in the first position in this group, so really we can be very proud of our players and we can thank them a lot because they have done a lot of work and today [Saturday] they listened to me very well.

“We needed to be very patient because we know very well that AS Vita will press us and let a lot of space, and we used this space to score and it was a very interesting match as we progressed.”

On whether he was completely satisfied with the team’s display, Da Rosa said: “Like I say every time we need to be more efficient even if today [Saturday] we scored four goals against a big team like Vita is a very good performance you know, Vita is a big team in Africa and we score four goals so for sure but we lose too many chances and we need to correct that, and every week in our training sessions we try to correct that.”

On the introduction of Larry Bwalya in the second half, Da Rosa explained: “We changed a little the style of play in the second half and particularly when I put on Bwalya, on the ground Bwalya is very interesting, to keep the ball, so it was a very good second half and like I said we dominated all the match and it is a great performance for Simba.”

Simba will now wind up their group matches with a clash against Al Ahly, whom they beat 1-0 at home earlier in the competition.