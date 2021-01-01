Caf Champions League: Semi-final matches will lack flavour without Simba SC – Dewji

The millionaire boss explains that with the exit of the Msimbazi giants the inter-club competition will not be the same again

Simba SC investor Mohammed Dewji has stated the semi-final matches in the Caf Champions League will not have the same flavour now that the Mainland Premier League champions have been knocked out.

The Msimbazi giants failed to make it to the semi-finals of the competition despite a 3-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final return leg match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday since they had lost the first leg at FNB Stadium in South Africa 4-0, to exit 4-3 on aggregate.

The Tanzanian millionaire boss has explained with the exit of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi, the tournament will not be the same again.

“Caf Champions League semi-final matches without Simba will not have the same flavour,” Dewji wrote on his social media pages.

Nusu fainali za Ligi ya mabingwa Afrika haitokuwa na mvuto bila ya Simba 😭

Africa Champions League Semi-Finals without @SimbaSCTanzania will not have the same flavor!#NguvuMoja ✊🏽 #ThisIsSimba pic.twitter.com/Fg3hAOZNwo — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) May 24, 2021

His statement comes just two days after he stated he was proud of his players.

“Simba not only outplayed Kaizer [Chiefs], but we made them look very mediocre,” Dewji said. “Yesterday’s [Saturday’s] match against Kaizer Chiefs was to be a tough one from the start.

“Our players did their best and showed character and for that, I am so proud of them. We didn’t make it to the semi-finals but we live to fight for another day.”

At Mkapa Stadium, Simba scored their goals through captain John Bocco, who notched a double, while Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama scored the third but it was not enough to help them reach the last four.

Chiefs will take on Wydad Casablanca in the semis with the two teams having already met in the group stage earlier this season, while the other semi will pit Al Ahly against Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad respectively, in the quarter-finals.

The two semi-final ties are scheduled to be played next month with the first-leg matches scheduled to take place on June 18/19 and the return leg games will then be played on June 25/26.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the final which will take place on July 17 at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.