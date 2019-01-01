Caf Champions League: No reason why Yanga SC cannot defeat Zesco United - Zahera

The Tanzanian coach believes his team has every chance to defeat their opponents and qualify for the next round in the competition

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera is confident his side will beat Zesco United in the third round of qualifying for the Caf .

Zahera guided the Tanzanian outfit past Township Rollers in the previous round with a 2-1 aggregate score over the two legs.

Zesco United, meanwhile, defeated Green Mamba of Eswatini to book a date with Yanga.

The tactician has cited Simba SC's past success in the competition to back his claim Yanga can beat the Zambian champions and progress.

“Football in Congo, , and is more advanced than it is in but Simba have managed to beat , JS Saoura and AS Vita with a good goal margin before,” Zahera told Mwanaspoti.

“So, there is no reason why Yanga cannot defeat Zesco United.

“Last season, Simba managed to beat Algeria's JS Saoura 3-0, defeated 's Al Ahly 1-0 and finally managed a 2-1 win over AS Vita of DR Congo and they qualified for Champions’ League group stage.”

Zahera is also not worried by the fact current Zesco United's coach George Lwandamina once coached Yanga and he may know how to stop them.

“Even though Lwandamina has been Yanga's coach, there is nothing to worry about as football has changed a lot,” Zahera continued.

“Zesco United have their own approach to the game and we will have our own approach to this game.”

Yanga will host the Zambian champions on September 13 before the return leg on September 17.