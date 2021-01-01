Caf Champions League: My target is to help Simba SC reach semi-finals – Da Rosa

The French tactician is confident with the support he gets from team officials, adding that he will achieve their targets

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has explained his main target with the team in the Caf Champions League is to make sure they reach the semi-finals.

Gomes says in his contract he signed to join the Msimbazi giants, he set a goal to ensure the team plays in the semi-finals of the African competition where they are now in the group stage and have already put one leg in the quarter-finals.

Simba inched closer to making it to the quarters after they beat Al Merrikh of Sudan 3-0 at Mkapa Stadium, a win which pushed them to 10 points on the log while second-placed Al Ahly of Egypt are on seven points from four matches.

“Getting the team to that stage [semi-finals] is very possible thanks to the cooperation I get from the leaders, my assistants, and the players who are thirsty for success,” Gomes told MwanaSpoti as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“If you look we are leading the group standings and we have two games left - one we will play at home against AS Vita and the other one away against Al Ahly, if we do well we can obviously finish at the top in the group stage.”

Gomes has further revealed the other goals he was handed by the team’s top brass when he signed a contract to replace Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck is to make sure the team defends the Mainland Premier League and the domestic Cup.

“The other two goals I have is to make sure we defend the league title which so far we are doing well and closing on, and also the domestic Cup, if you look at all those competitions our display is not bad and we can achieve all that at the end of the season.”

The French tactician has also stressed the importance of making his squad better and to be a threat not only in the domestic competitions but across Africa.

“After making Simba a threat locally, I also want them to be the team to beat in Africa, I am here I want it to be a team that is accustomed to taking various trophies in every competition they will participate in,” Da Rosa continued.

“I had the opportunity to see the [Simba] youth team, but I was not fortunate enough to stay with them, but there are plans and systems I will put in place to succeed in finding players who will be better, they may not play for Simba at this time, but in the future.

"It's a big deal that I have and that’s why I'm doing all this to make sure the team achieves the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season.”

Simba are unbeaten in their group stage campaign and are yet to concede a goal, winning their first match away to AS Vita in Kinshasa 1-0 before returning home to stun Al Ahly 1-0 and then, travelled to face Al Merrikh in Sudan where they secured a 0-0 draw before returning home to hammer Al Merrikh 3-0.