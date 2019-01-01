Caf Champions League: Mwinyi insists Yanga SC will surprise Zesco United

The Congolese tactician is optimistic the former Tanzania champions will eliminate the Zambian side

Yanga SC coach Mwinyi Zahera is confident his charges will eliminate Zesco United from the Caf .

The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in . Zesco need a barren draw to make it to the group stages. The Congolese tactician is however optimistic his charges will make it to the next round of the competition.

"I believe my players have what it takes to sweep past Zesco away and play in the group stage of the Caf Champions League," Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

"Remember Yanga have been posting good results away. I know many people do not give us a chance to make it to the next round but we will surprise them. We know Zesco better and we shall win with the same squad which drew at home."

Yanga eliminated Botswana's Township Rollers from the preliminary round.

Coincidentally, the two teams had drawn 1-1 in Tanzania before Yanga went on to win the return leg by a solitary goal.