Caf Champions League: Mutebi excited by KCCA FC and African Stars FC's attacking approach

The Ugandan champions have received a major boost as three key players are available for selection against the Namibian side on Friday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi is delighted with the return to fitness of three players as they face African Stars FC in a Caf match on Friday.

The Ugandan champions lost the first leg played in Windhoek, Namibia 3-2 and coach Mutebi knows he must have his key players available for the return leg at StarTimes Lugogo Stadium.

KCCA have been boosted with the return of attack-minded players Jackson Nunda, Gift Ali and Mustapha.

Nunda and Gift played no part in KCCA’s 3-2 away defeat to the Namibian side a fortnight ago while Kizza left the pitch after just a few minutes.

Mutebi is particularly elated by the timely return of versatile Ali who he believes would have changed the game in Windhoek.

“Sadam Juma is definitely out but with Ali back, we are going to be stronger,” Mutebi is quoted by the Daily Monitor of .

“We have the required squad depth and we are raring to go,” added the KCCA tutor while down-playing striker Patrick Kaddu’s absence.

Kaddu netted for KCCA in the first leg but has since moved on to leaving the baton to youngster Sadan Anaku.

“Since Kaddu is out doesn’t mean we are going to change our style, we are going to play our attacking football and goodness me, and even our opponents play the same way. We may use our home advantage to see that we win.”

Article continues below

The former Uganda Cranes coach acknowledges the pressure which may come with KCCA failing to make it to the group stages on the bounce but he is ready to exploit African Stars’ strength to get a victory.

“They [African Stars] play with a free mind and are a team that wants to attack. It makes me happy to play such a team. It makes it easy for us.”

The winner of Friday’s clash will progress to take on either Metlama of Comoros or Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the next round.