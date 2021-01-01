Caf Champions League: 'Al Ahly not targeting revenge vs Simba SC' - Mosimane

The South African has further stated he will be making changes to the team owing to several injuries in the team squad

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has insisted his team will not be coming into the match against Simba SC with the intention of getting revenge for the first-round loss in the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

In the previous meeting in Group A of the Caf Champions League, Luis Miquissone scored the lone goal to carry Wekundu wa Msimbazi past the reigning champions.

Friday's meeting will not have any impact on the group standings considering the fact that the East Africans are on 13 points while their opponents have eight.

"Simba deserve the top position because they have done well in the ongoing campaign," Mosimane said in the pre-match press conference.

"They prepared well for the competition and managed to execute their plan well. But we are Al Ahly. We will not be playing to avenge the first-round loss; we know we have a good team.

"We had aimed at finishing top of the group but it went wrong for us [after the 2-2 draw] against AS Vita. But this is not the right time for me to talk about it."

The South African has further explained why he is set to make changes to his team.

"We have several injuries in the team which has forced me to make a few changes in the team," Mosimane continued.

"The players who have not gotten a chance to play will now be granted the opportunity. In the next one month, we have important fixtures and we have to avoid making mistakes that will cost us.

"We cannot afford more injuries and it is the reason why we have to make changes in the team."

Mnyama have conceded just one goal in the five matches they have played. They have managed four wins and a draw, scoring nine goals in the process.

Their opponents have managed two wins, as many draws and a loss. They are the group's top scorers having scored 10 goals but have conceded five.

In another Group A match, AS Vita will host Al Merrikh in another dead rubber game. The Congolese charges have four points. They have won one game, drawn once, and lost three. While scoring seven goals, they have conceded 11.

The Red Devils are at the bottom with two points from two draws. They have lost three matches; they have further conceded 12 goals and scored just three.