Caf Champions League: Morrison missing as Simba SC depart for Kaizer Chiefs clash

The Ghanaian midfielder has been left in Dar es Salaam as the Msimbazi giants travel for their first leg clash against Amakhosi

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison has been left in Tanzania as the team departed for South Africa to face Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants have named a travelling squad of 24 players but conspicuously missing is the Ghanaian midfielder. According to the club’s team manager Patrick Rweyemamu, the player had issues with his travelling papers which are being sorted.

“We have left for South Africa minus Bernard [Morrison] because he does not have his paperwork ready to travel, his Visa was yet to arrive and we cannot wait for him,” Rweyemamu told Goal before the team boarded the plane for Johannesburg.

“The club is still working on his paperwork and when they are ready, he will then join us in South Africa, we are confident his paperwork will be done in time for the match on Saturday.”

Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has maintained the best squad which helped the team to perform well in the group stage of the competition where they managed to top Group A with 13 points beating Egyptian giants Al Ahly to the top spot as they managed eight points.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage, where they only conceded two goals and kept four clean sheets as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

Mozambique winger Luis Miquissone - who scored a clinical goal against Al Ahly in matchday three to earn Simba a surprise 1-0 win - is expected to be the club's creative brain during the knockout stage and has also been named in the travelling squad.

Striker John Bocco has also made the squad and he will fight for a starting role alongside Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.

Simba SC squad; Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya and Ally Salim.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Kennedy Juma and David Kameta.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Rally Bwalya, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata and Taddeo Lwanga.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Ibrahim Ajib and Chris Mugalu.