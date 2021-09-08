Caf Champions League: Matasi and Kibwana make Tusker squad to face Arta Solar 7

The Brewers have named a huge number of new signings as they travel for the first leg battle away in Djibouti on Sunday

FKF Premier League champions Tusker have named 10 of their new players in the travelling squad to face Djibouti side Arta Solar 7 in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

The Brewers, led by coach Robert Matano have so far signed 11 new players and out of the number 10 of them, led by goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who signed for the team from St George of Ethiopia, have been included in the squad of 19 players.

Who are the new faces in the Tusker squad?

Other new faces in the squad are Clyde Senaji signed from AFC Leopards, Teddy Osok, who joined the team after leaving Kitwe United of Zambia, Charles Momanyi formerly of Gor Mahia, Daniel Sakari and goalkeeper Brian Bwire formerly of Kariobangi Sharks, Joshua Ibrahim signed from Ken Gold, Kalos Kalenge from Namungo FC of Tanzania and John Njuguna, who joined from Ulinzi Stars.

According to a statement on the team’s official website, the full travelling party of 19 players, six technical bench members, and four officials will travel in two batches via Addis Ababa to Djibouti for the fixture.

“The first batch of players and officials left Nairobi early Wednesday for Djibouti ahead of Sunday’s Caf Champions League preliminary round tie against Arta Solar 7,” confirmed part of the statement.

“The team is travelling in two groups, with the second batch expected to depart later on Wednesday. The full travelling party includes 19 players, six technical bench members, and four officials.

“Assistant coach George Maina will not travel with the team as he is currently engaged in the CAF B Coaching Course that started on Monday at KISE. The team had its final training session at the Utalii Grounds on Tuesday.

“The match is scheduled for Saturday, September 11 in Arta with the team flying back on Sunday.”

Tusker are making a return to the continental scene for the first since 2016 following their success in the Kenyan top flight after topping the 18-team table with 65 points, three more than second-placed KCB while Bandari finished third on 53 points.

Apart from the Champions League, Kenya will also be represented in the Confederation Cup by Gor Mahia, who earned the ticket after beating rivals AFC Leopards in the final of the FKF Shield Cup.

Article continues below

Tusker travelling squad: Clyde Senaji, Teddy Osok, Humphrey MIeno, Charles Momanyi, Jimmy Mbugua, Patrick Matasi, Jackson Macharia, Shami Mwinyi, Boniface Muchiri, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, Brian Bwire, Kevin Monyi, Joshua Ibrahim, Apollo Otieno, Kalos Kirenge, Emery Mvuyekure, John Njuguna, and Eugene Asike,

Technical Bench: Robert Matano, Enos Karani, George Opondo, Duncan Ochieng, Charles Waititu, and Wycliffe Makanga.

Further FKF Premier League reading