Caf Champions League: 'Matano has rectified Tusker mistakes ahead of Zamalek date' - Joshua

Tusker FC striker Ibrahim Joshua insists coach Robert Matano has already rectified the mistake that led to the initial 1-0 loss to Zamalek in the second leg of the Caf Champions League's second preliminary round.

The Egyptian heavyweights needed an Achraf Bencharki second-half strike to claim an advantage over their Kenyan opponents. The attacker believes they will deliver a win to their supporters to make it to the next phase of the biennial competition.

'We will be pushing from where we stopped'

"We have prepared well for the match, the coach has rectified where we went wrong in the last meeting," Joshua told Goal.

"Then coming on the Friday match, we will be pushing from where we stopped to stand a chance of getting the result we had anticipated even before we played in the first leg. For the fans and Kenyans at large, we will give them the win we lost in the initial meeting.

"It is not that we performed badly, we did well and almost everything went on well as we had anticipated. Just that we lost concentration at some point and we were punished.

"Playing away is not the same as playing at home, but we are ready and prepared well. We know how they play from what we saw in the first leg, and from what we have seen and heard here in Egypt, and we know how to stop them."

What is his mission in Kenya?

The striker joined the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions in the ongoing transfer window and has scored three goals in four matches in all competitions.

He has explained what he is aiming at achieving this season.

"When I came here from Tanzania, all that was in my mind was on how to help Tusker. It has been easy for me to settle because there was unity and love in the team," Joshua stated.

"The attacking players are also friendly and love each other. They want to be successful and everything goes according to the plan. I want to help Tusker to successfully defend the league title and win the Golden Boot as well."

The Friday match will be staged at the Borg El Arab Stadium at 10 pm (EAT).

The Brewers reached the second round of the competition after beating AS Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti 4-1 on aggregate in the initial round, while Zamalek were among the top teams that received a bye.

Before Saturday's meeting, the two teams had met in the same competition in 2005 and it was Zamalek who won the two fixtures – 1-0 in the first meeting staged in Nairobi and 3-1 in the second meeting held in Cairo.