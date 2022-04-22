Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi insists no change of tactics against Petro de Luanda

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists his team will not change their approach in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final against Petro de Luanda on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League champions fell 2-1 in the first leg in Angola and will be keen to overturn the deficit to advance to the semi-finals.

"Nothing different to be honest, we will stick to our playing concept, we are a team that wants to dominate the field," Mngqithi said in a presser.

"We are a team that wants to dominate the ball. Dominating the pitch means dominating all duels, area, ground, winning all the battles and one-v-ones, group or team tactics and also dominating the ball with the number of chances created, ball possession, completed passes, box entries and all those things.

"We want to see our team giving us what we are used to. We’ve got our own operations that we normally get in terms of how many big chances we create in a match. How many passes do we combine in a match, how many box entries, how many assists and all those things."

Although a win by a solitary goal would be enough for the Brazilians on the day, the tactician has hinted they will be going for more, and try to make life hard for their visitors.

"Even in a match that we play, starting from a 0-0, we always want to score, we always want to win, and this one is no different. Because even here, if we are to go through we need a goal and one goal might be enough to get us through but the truth of the matter is we want to play a very, very high octane game where we will have strong elements of high press, strong elements of quick assured passing game," he added.

"So we’ll try to play a very compact game and make their life very difficult. And if we can be at our very best in our high press and make sure that they do not have stability building from the back, half the job is done."

The game will be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.