Caf Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Hilal in away victories as El-Kaabi hat-trick hands Wydad Casablanca big win

Action continued on Saturday with last season's losing finalists notching the biggest win of match-day three

captain Hlompho Kekana’s second half goal was the decider as the Brazilians maintained grip at the top of Group C with a crucial 1-0 away win at USM Alger.

The South Africans remain unbeaten at this stage of the campaign with two victories and a draw as they also kept an overall fourth successive clean sheet following this victory at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida.

They now host third-placed USM Alger in their next match on January 11.

Elsewhere in Group C, Ayoub El-Kaabi struck a hat-trick as beat Petro Atletico 4-1 at home to restore a two-point gap between them and leaders Sundowns.

-born Angola international Wilson Pinto Gaspar also scored an own goal that gifted Wydad the emphatic win.

Brazilian midfielder Toni had cancelled El-Kaabi’s first half goal on 68 minutes as Petro appeared on course to steal a point in Casablanca.

But the visitors crumbled after they allowed El-Kaabi to strike again twice to condemn Petro who remain stranded at the foot of Group C with just a point.

In Group A, surrendered their lead and an opportunity to draw closer to leaders following a 1-1 draw against Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Mostafa Mohamed fired Zamalek ahead 18 minutes from time as they appeared to close in on Mazembe to just a point but Qadri Aladeokun hit back for the hosts six minutes later for a stalemate.

Zamalek remain in the second spot in Group A and still trail Mazembe by three points after the Congolese giants drew 1-1 with Primeiro Agsoto on Friday.

Zesco, on the other hand, are still winless in this campaign and are placed third with two points behind Zamalek whom they visit in their next match.

Elsewhere in Group B, visiting Sudanese champions Al Hilal stunned 1-0 at Stade Olympique de Rades but their efforts counted for nothing as they remained third in the standings.

Athar El Tahir’s 59th minute goal gave Al Hilal victory which however could not dislodge Etoile from top spot in this tightly-contested group.

Also in Group B, a brace by veteran midfielder Walid Soliman helped retain second spot with a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwean champions at Al Salam Stadium.

Soliman scored in each half, with his second goal coming from the penalty spot.

It was a third straight defeat for the bottom-paced Platinum Miners who have now conceded seven goals and scored just one in three matches.