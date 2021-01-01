Caf Champions League: Majaliwa leads Tanzanians to praise Simba SC after AS Vita Club win

The Tanzania Prime Minister took a moment to congratulate the Msimbazi giants for their vital win away in Congo

The Tanzania government has sung the praise of Simba SC after they edged out AS Vita Club 1-0 in their opening match of the Caf Champions League group stage on Friday.



The Msimbazi giants needed a second-half goal from striker Chris Mugalu, who stepped up to convert from the penalty spot, to beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit 1-0 in the match played at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.



The win enabled Simba to move top of Group A and also avenge the 5-0 loss they suffered the last time they faced off in the same competition and at the same venue.



The win has caught the eyes of the Tanzanian government, who through Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, has praised the team’s latest achievement and promised to support them as they strive to perform well in the competition.



“Mr. Speaker Sir, allow me to take this opportunity to thank Tanzania champions Simba for their deserved 1-0 win against AS Vita in Congo on Friday,” Majaliwa said while addressing parliament on Saturday.



“I want to admit Simba have done the country proud, they have put Tanzania on the world map after winning the match, they showed we have a good team, their win out there should be celebrated by everyone, it is what they need now, and as the government, we will support their course.”



Majaliwa also singled out praise for Simba CEO Barbara Gonzalez whom he said had transformed the club since taking over the seat following the exit of Senzo Mazingiza, who decamped to rivals Yanga SC.



“May I also take this opportunity to recognise the team’s new CEO Barbara [Gonzalez] for the good job she has done since arriving at the club,” Majaliwa continued.



“She has already transformed the club into a winning outfit and not only that, she has helped to market Tanzania to the world with her initiative of Simba wearing jerseys with the names ‘Visit Tanzania’ on their front, it is a very good initiative and now Simba is already marketing Tanzania.



“The deal has also seen several TV stations from Africa and across the world air Simba matches a clear indicator that they are selling the country to the world.”



Simba will now welcome Egyptian giants and defending champions Al Ahly to Dar es Salaam in their second group stage match on February 23 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.