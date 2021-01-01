Caf Champions League: Khune named in Kaizer Chiefs squad for Simba SC clash

The 33-year-old shot-stopper will be hoping to make his seventh appearance in this season's continental tournament

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has been included in the Soweto giants' traveling squad ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final second-leg match against Simba SC on Saturday.

Amakhosi will be carrying a 4-0 aggregate lead into the encounter which is set to take place at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in the largest city in Tanzania, Dar es Salaam.

Khune missed the first-leg game due to suspension, but the club has now revealed the Bafana Bafana international was also injured.

"Amakhosi welcome back Itumeleng Khune from injury, who makes his way into the squad of 23 players coach Gavin Hunt will be taking along with him to Tanzania, along with Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma who was in goal during Chiefs' first-leg triumph over Simba," a club statement read.

However, influential attacker Khama Billiat is missing from the traveling squad as he is yet to recover from an injury that he picked up in Chiefs' 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns in a PSL match last month.

Also missing from the traveling party is Dumisani Zuma after the 25-year-old attacker picked up an injury in the first-leg clash against Tanzanian champions Simba at FNB Stadium last weekend.

It will be Chiefs' second game in East Africa in the Caf Champions League having faced Rwandan club Kiyovu Sports in Kigali in March 1993.

The Soweto giants emerged 4-2 winners in the first round first-leg match and they advanced to the second round after winning the tie 9-3 on aggregate.

Burundian match referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana is set to officiate the game between Simba and Chiefs.

The Soweto giants confirmed they will depart South Africa on Thursday to fly to the East African country.

Chiefs' 23-man squad for Simba Clash

Goalkeepers:

Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi, Itumeleng Khune

Defenders:

Njabulo Blom, Reeve Frosler, Daniel Cardoso, Anthony Akumu Agay, Happy Mashiane, Mulomowandau Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Kgotso Moleko, Yagan Sasman, Siphosakhe Ntiya- Ntiya, Siyabonga Ngezana

Midfielders:

Philani Zulu, Kearyn Baccus, Lebogang Manyama, Willard Katsande, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Forwards:

Bernard Parker, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro, Lazalous Kambole