Caf Champions League: Key Simba SC striker Bocco could miss UD Songo clash

The Tanzanian giants are sweating on the availability of their striker when they face the visiting Mozambican side on Sunday

Simba SC striker John Bocco might miss the return leg match of their Caf against Uniao Desportiva do Songo (UD Songo) owing to a knee injury.

The striker sustained the injury last Saturday during the Community Shield game against Azam FC, a match Simba won 4-2.

The striker, who scored three goals in the same competition last season, is still under medication and could miss the decisive tie set for Sunday at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Coach Patrick Aussems admits it will be a blow if his key striker misses the game.

“Yes, we have many players who can do the job, but if it is true he [Bocco] will miss the game, then it will certainly affect our attacking department," the coach told Mwananchi.

The tactician says he will have to get a solution for his team if the striker is ruled out.

"If indeed he will not recover in time, we will have to find suitable replacements who can score as well as create goals for the team," he concluded.

Simba held UD Songo to a barren draw in the first leg, and they will need a win of any kind to make it to the next round.

Last season, the Tanzanian outfit reached the quarter-finals of the competition.