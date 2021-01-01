Caf Champions League: Kerr believes Khune could be under pressure against Simba SC

Amakhosi will be aiming at protecting their 4-0 lead from the first leg to qualify for the last four

Dylan Kerr believes Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper will be the player under most pressure against Simba SC on Saturday in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarters.

Itumeleng Khune is expected to reclaim his position, from Bruce Bvuma, after serving his suspension and recovering from injury.

Amakhosi will be in Dar es Salaam with a 4-0 advantage from the first leg played at the FNB Stadium last weekend. Bruce Bvuma was in goal as Samir Nurkovic scored a brace while Erick Mathoho and Leonardo Castro scored a goal each to give Chiefs a healthy lead.

As a result, the Soweto giants maintained their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have vowed to turn the tables in their favour. The Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila tactician has further hit out at Simba for their bad mentality in the first leg.

"Chiefs keeper [Khune] will be the one under most pressure on Saturday," Kerr told Goal on Friday.

"In the last meeting, I think Simba went to Johannesburg believing they already won and were caught out by a good direct Chiefs. But we all understand in football anything can happen."

The 54-year-old has now opined on what to expect on Saturday.

"Simba have to score, and score early; as long as Chiefs do not come to defend," Kerr continued.

"I am expecting the hosts to attack more from the first whistle because they are desperate for many goals."

Meanwhile, Mnyama spokesperson Haji Manara has maintained his stance the club will shock Africa and the world by eliminating Kaizer Chiefs from the annual competition.

"The only thing that will make us qualify is the legs and brains of our players, the rest is just talk," the outspoken Manara wrote on his social media pages.

"If our players will give 100% on the pitch, we have a very big chance of shocking Africa and the world, it doesn’t matter how huge the debt we have [losing 4-0], we all know the importance of the players we have in our squad, and so it is upon them, if they want us to qualify, we will qualify, if they don’t want us to qualify, then we will not qualify.

"Lastly, we pray to God to give our players the power and strength to fight for their jerseys, and they should also know they are on the verge of setting a big record tomorrow [Saturday], and that is what will happen."