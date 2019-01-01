Caf Champions League: KCCA sign Serunkuma from Tooro United

The Ugandan champions beefed up their squad with the arrival of a forward from Tooro United hours after releasing two players

Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) have signed forward Simon Peter Serunkuma ahead of the new season.

Serunkuma has signed for the Ugandan club on a two-year deal from August 2019 to August 2021 on an undisclosed fee. Serunkuma joins the 13 times (UPL) champions from Tooro United FC where he played for a year.

Serunkuma has previously played for Victors FC, SC Villa, Express, Bunamwaya and Vipers. The player previously had a short stint with giants Simba FC.

Serunkuma can comfortably operate on either flank and can also be used as a central midfielder.

Speaking to the club’s official website after penning the contract, Serunkuma said: “I am delighted to join KCCA FC. The club has a rich history and an enviable way of doing things.

“Now that I am here, I want to win trophies with these players and I want to add on the success that I have found here.

“I spoke to the manager before joining and he shared with me his philosophy and it is now my responsibility to take up any task given to me. I feel so ready.”

Serunkuma will don shirt 27 and will jostle for a starting position with players like Julius Poloto, Allan Kyambadde and Herbert Achai who normally play on the flanks.

His arrivals come after the club released two players and loaned out four ahead of the new season.

KCCA will kickstart their season with the Pilsner Super 8 battle against Wakiso Giants FC on Tuesday.

The team will also take part in the Caf and are scheduled to face African Stars FC of Namibia on Saturday.