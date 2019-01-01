Caf Champions League: KCCA FC still stand a chance to qualify – Mike Mutebi

The Ugandan coach insist they can still progress to the next round of the competition despite losing the first leg away in Namibia

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) coach Mike Mutebi is confident his side will overturn the defeat suffered against African Stars FC and reach the next round of Caf .

The Ugandan champions succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the first leg played at Sam Nujoma Stadium in Namibia on Saturday, and will now face a tall order to make it to the next stage.

“It is not over yet, they [African Stars] were just effective in the final third but we were not outplayed at all,” Mutebi told reporters after the match in Namibia.

“We still stand a good chance; we are going home with two away goals which is very important. We played very well and attacked them despite playing away and we will play the same kind of game at home.

“We will have to be more effective with the chances we create back home and I am very confident we have the best chance to progress. All we need to do is score as many goals as possible and we are through.”

The Ugandan champions had taken a deserved lead in the 13th minute after Stars’ defender Ivan Kamberipa scored into his own net while under pressure to clear a cross from forward Martin Kiiza.

However, the home team levelled the scores in the 40th minute from the penalty spot after Ambrosius Amseb rose to the occasion to send KCCA custodian and captain Charles Lukwago the wrong way for a 1-1 scoreline at the half-time break.

On resumption, Youssouf Ibroihim placed the hosts ahead for the first time in the match after he rose above the KCCA defenders to power home a header.

Forward Patrick Kaddu grabbed the second goal for KCCA in the 83rd minute after tapping home from close range but even before the dust could settle, Youssouf scored his second of the day and the winner for the Namibian champions with five minutes left to the final whistle.

The return leg will be played on August 23 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.