Caf Champions League: KCCA FC is not a tough match - African Stars FC coach Gargo

The newly appointed coach believes his side has what it takes to beat the Ugandan champions in the first leg on Saturday

Namibian giants African Stars coach Mohammed Gargo is confident his side will get a good result when they host Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) on Saturday.

Stars FC will play host to the visiting Ugandan champions in the first leg of the Caf at Sam Nujoma Stadium and it will be the first match for new coach Gargo

As part of preparations for the weekend clash, Stars last weekend tested themselves against Botswana’s top club and frequent Caf Champions League participants Township Rollers FC and played to a 1-1 draw in Tlokweng.

“I would say the team’s performance was okay, we travelled late and that somehow also made the players a bit exhausted,” Gargo is quoted by New Era Sport.

“We had to wake up after four hours of our arrival and immediately get to the stadium. The boys did well, we could have had two more extra goals in the match but unfortunately, we couldn’t convert.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a tough match; I know we can’t predict much in sport but all I know is that my boys will do well on Saturday. Individually, they [players] have been doing well and I now wait for positive results on the weekend.”

On the club’s new signees Rakotonanahary Soloniana of Madagascar and Ibounayimine Soulimana from Comoros, Gargo said: “I think they are all good players and will definitely add much-needed value to the team starting with Saturday’s encounter and also in the long term.”

KCCA have already named a strong squad for the first battle which includes three debutantes.