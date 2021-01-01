Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' PSL struggle should not give Simba SC confidence - Nienov

The tactician believes Amakhosi's domestic form must not make Wekundu wa Msimbazi hope for an easy win on May 15

Simba SC goalkeeper's coach Milton Nienov has warned his players against drawing confidence from Kaizer Chiefs' domestic struggle ahead of their Caf Champions League encounter.

Simba are in Johannesburg to face Amakhosi in the quarter-final of the continental competition on Saturday. Nienov believes Chiefs are a big side that cannot be underrated whatsoever even though they have had rough times in the Premier Soccer League.

"I know the capabilities of the Chiefs' players, especially when playing against bigger teams," Nienov told Azam TV.

“Although they are not doing well in their domestic league, you cannot expect them to perform dismally in the Champions League as this is a different competition altogether.

"They are a big team and have got many fans behind them. So, we must ensure we conduct top-notch preparations and I believe we will progress to the semis although it will not be an easy journey."

The tactician also explained how he has helped Aishi Manula and other goalkeepers at the club improve.

"I stayed for two weeks in Brazil after contracting Covid-19 and I asked the club about every report of our goalkeeper especially for Manula since he has been our number one goalkeeper," he added.

"I came here knowing what Manula's strength is and where his weaknesses could be. I used my experience of 20 years to help Manula overcome weaknesses especially in the corner and free-kick situations.

"Another problem with Manula is that he is easily beaten with long-range shots and we worked together with Beno Kakolanya and Ali Abdullah and all have improved."

Nienov believes Manula is the best goalkeeper in Tanzania and that is why he has been always selected as the number one choice.

"Manula is the best goalkeeper and looking around, I cannot see any goalkeeper at his level. I am saying so not because I am his coach but honestly no one comes close to him in Tanzania," the Brazilian concluded.

"Even at the national team, no one has challenged him which means he is in his own level."

During the Champions League group stage, Manula and Kakolanya conceded just two goals as they emerged top of their group.