Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs' Nurkovic not thinking of Simba SC's historic comeback

Amakhosi come into the match with a massive advantage after the a 4-0 win in the first leg last weekend

Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic has stated they have to stay focused and not to think too much about history as they prepare to tackle Simba SC in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final on Saturday.

Amakhosi recorded an impressive 4-0 win in the first leg in South Africa, and the majority of fans and pundits believe the second leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is nothing but a mere formality.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi, however, are optimistic of re-writing history by staging another comeback, similar to 1979 when they lost 4-0 to Mufulira Wanderers at home but won the second leg 5-0 to advance.

Simba's comeback was registered in front of then Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. The Msimbazi Street-based giants’ goals were netted by Thuwein Ally, who scored a hat-trick, and George ‘Best’ Kulagwa, who scored a brace.

However, Amakhosi's Serbian attacker insists they have to be focused and ensure they continue from where they left off in the first leg.

"We are looking forward to the return leg and we have worked hard to prepare for this match," Nurkovic said ahead of the match.

"We will do everything to get to the semi-final stages. We want to continue from where we left off in the previous match. We cannot think about those things too much. What we have to do is to stay focused.

"We have to focus on how we are going to play and approach the game [on Saturday]."

On the other hand, defender Happy Mashiane insists Chiefs will not be carried away by the huge win registered in the first leg since the East African heavyweights can do the same on home soil.

"Anything can still happen, it is a game of football. We will not be carried away by our big lead," the 23-year-old said.

"The coach [Gavin Hunt] told us to exercise caution and not to take them for granted. We managed to score four goals at home and they can do the same over there. We have to be focused and double our efforts."

Neither Simba nor Chiefs have ever made it to the last four of the Champions League. The match will kick off at 16:00 EAT.