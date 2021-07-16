Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs eager to finish off Al Ahly in 90 minutes – Ngcobo

The 21-year-old midfielder explains Amakhosi's desire is avoid taking their final against the Red Devils to extra time or penalties

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has revealed Kaizer Chiefs’ game plan is to beat Al Ahly in 90 minutes during their Caf Champions League final on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will face the Red Devils from Egypt in the final at Mohamed V Stadium looking to stop them from winning a second straight trophy, and tenth overall.

Ahead of the game, Chiefs midfielder Ngcobo suggested the best way to handle the final is by beating Al Ahly in 90 minutes and not take the game to extra time or penalties.

What has been said?

Asked by the Chiefs Media team whether they want to take the game to extra time or penalties, Ngcobo responded: “We just want to play them [Al Ahly] now, obviously we need to be very careful we need to execute our game plan very well, we are prepared to face them and we are ready to fight, we want to finish the game in 90 minutes.

“We have had a great time [since arriving in Casablanca] and our first training was very nice, we have enjoyed ourselves and we are focused on the main mission, and I think the mood is very good so we are looking forward to the game.”

And on climate change, Ngcobo said: “It is a bit hot here but I think it is not bad when you compare it to South Africa but we are focused on the mission ahead and we want to win the trophy.”

On whether the players are tired after flying long hours from OR Tambo Airport to Morocco, Ngcobo explained: “From the long flight I think this training [first training session] has just relaxed us, we have the energy again now and we are fresh to complete our mission.

“I think in today’s [Thursday's] training everyone was on their toes and tomorrow [Friday] is going to be even better and going forward to the match.”

On his fitness level having missed a couple of competitive matches, he said: “I think I am ready, my body is ready, I have been training well and although we have not played a match for some time now, we have prepared very well and are ready to fight and bring the trophy home.”

