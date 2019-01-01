Caf Champions League: It was a painful exit for Simba SC – Aussems

The Belgian coach gutted after watching his side fail to win at home against the visiting Mozambican side

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems is still disappointed with his team's exit from the Caf .

The Tanzanian league champions were knocked out by Mozambican side UD Songo, who held them to a 1-1 draw at National Stadium on Sunday.

Songo qualified for the next round owing to the away goal rule, after a barren draw at home in the first leg.

Article continues below

“We did not expect this result, we had prepared for a win and aimed at doing better this season,” Aussems told Mwananchi.

“Last year we rejoiced, but this season we are mourning. We played well but we were unlucky. We now have to focus on other competitions especially the league.”

Songo will now play Zimbabwe's Platinum, who eliminated Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi. After a barren draw away, the Zimbabwean side won the second leg at home 3-2 to send Nyasa Big Bullets packing.