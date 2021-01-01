Caf Champions League: How Simba SC prepared for Al Ahly during international break - Gonzalez

Wekundu wa Msimbazi hope to finish the group engagements on a high by picking a win in Cairo later in the week

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez has explained how they are super ready to face Al Ahly in Cairo during their last Caf Champions League group encounter.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi, now top of Group A after beating AS Vita on Saturday, qualified for the quarter-finals and Gonzalez has detailed how they prepare for matches.

"Last time I said we have employed a video analyst and we have software that can track the individual performances of players," Gonzalez told Azam TV.



"We can also track and identify the weaknesses and the strengths of the players from the opponent's side and that is necessary in order to get what the coach wants.

"Football is now run by science and one wants it for planning, for example, do we need to switch Luis Miquissone and Clatous Chama depending on the strength of the opponents from the wings.

"That means we are super ready for the game against Al Ahly on Friday. The good thing is that the technical bench had enough time to analyse AS Vita and Al Ahly during the Fifa break and are double ready to win."

On his part, Simba's spokesperson Haji Manara explained why Simba are way better than they were when they last featured in the competition's knockout phase.

"Many thought Simba will not play better away as was the case in the 2017/18 season where we lost to Al Ahly and AS Vita Club with margins of five goals," Manara said.

"But what encourages us is that we played and defeated AS Vita on their own turf although we have not played Al Ahly in Egypt, I hope they are not capable of beating us by a margin of five goals.

"We might even get better results that many people are not expecting as we are playing with confidence this time around.

"Yes, we defeated Al Ahly even the last time they came but additionally, we defeated them this time around in a manner that showed how strong our squad is.

"Our competence is seen in how we dominate, how we create chances and there are a lot of things that fans need to see that there is a lot of changes in the club as compared to the 2017/18 season."