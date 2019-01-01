Caf Champions League: Home win for Yanga SC vs Zesco United will be vital - Yondani

The defender hopes to see his side claim a victory in the continental match before facing their opponents two weeks later in Zambia

Yanga SC defender Kelvin Yondani has shifted focus to the upcoming Caf match against Zesco United.

Yondani has returned to the club after helping see off Burundi in a World Cup qualifier and he insists he is prepared for their next match against the Zambian champions on September 14 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“I am done with the national duty and now I am focused on the next one against Zesco United which is equally a big match,” Yondani told Mwanaspoti.

“I hope to feature in the game which I expect to be very tough indeed as both sides will want a win in order to book a place in the next round.”

The defender believes Yanga would need support like the national team was accorded by the fans during their match against Burundi.

“We will play at home first and what we need is to make sure we use the advantage to maximum so as to lessen our work when we will be playing away later,” he pleaded.

“I also urge the Tanzanians who supported us against Burundi to return to the stadium and support us so as to help us beat Zesco United.”

However, the fact Zesco United's coach George Lwandamina has been Yanga’s tactician before does not worry Yondani much.

“We are playing with a coach who understands us better but he is coming when the majority of the players he coached here have left,” continued Yondani.

“What we need to focus on is to make sure we win at home despite the fact he knows more about this club and how it plays.”

Meanwhile, Papy Tshishimbi has pointed out Zesco United's strength, which he says they are now ready to deal with.

“It is important to know our opponents and their midfield is the best as they create goals for the team and our coach has done some training on our midfield too in order to make sure we will commit fewer mistakes,” Tshishimbi told the same publication.

“But the fact we know the weaknesses and the strength of our opponents does not mean we have won the match.

“There is still a lot to do as we need to respect them and remain competitive all through the match and make sure we come out victors.”

The return leg will be played on September 27 in Ndola, Zambia.