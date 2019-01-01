Caf Champions League: Green Mamba 0-2 Zesco United - Zega Mambo in perfect start

The Zambian champions will hope to finish the job in the return leg on August 24

Ugandan international Umaru Kasumba opened his goal account for Zesco United in the 2-0 win over Green Mamba in the Caf preliminary round match at Mavuso Sports Centre.

New signing Kasumba scored the first goal of the encounter in the 14th minute of play as Green Mamba struggled to contain a Zesco United side determined to take the lead in the early stages of the match.

John Chingandu stretched Zesco United's lead in the 68th minute as he scored the second goal for the Zambian champions who will now go home satisfied with their the first leg exploits in Swaziland.

This is Zesco United's fifth consecutive appearance in Caf competitions so they will look to their experience to make sure of their progress.

The second leg of this competition will be held in Ndola on August 24 where the aggregate winner will face either Botswana champions Township Rollers or Tanzanian giants Yanga SC in September.

Zesco United XI: Jacob Banda, Marcel Kalonda, Simon Silwimba, John Chingandu, Kondwani Mtonga, Umaru Kasumba, Thabani Kamusoko, Jesse Were, Phiri, Mwila, Clement Mwape, Quadri Kola,

Subs: Solomon Sakala, Kosuke Nakamachi, Misheck Chila, David Owino, Mwelwa Mwape, Saviour Konkola, Samson Banda.