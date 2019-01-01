Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia will not disappoint against Aigle Noir – Muguna

The K’Ogalo captain promises fans a good outing when they host the Burundian side in the return leg on Sunday

captain Kenneth Muguna is confident of making it to the next round of the Caf at the expense of Aigle Noir of Burundi.

The two teams will be battling for a slot at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday, and either team could advance with a win. Muguna is adamant his charges have done everything to be in the top shape and they will have to show it on the pitch.

“I feel we are ready to play [Aigle Noir]," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

“The kind of training sessions we have had are effective and have shaped us well for this important game. Every player is focused and aims at playing his part to help the team win.

“It is going to be tough for sure, because our opponents want to qualify as well, but I feel we have the edge over them because we are playing at home.”

The 2016 Kenyan ( ) Most Valuable Player (MVP) says an early goal will do the trick for the Kenyan champions.

“The best thing is to put them under pressure as early as possible, it basically means we have to get an opener in the first minutes,” Muguna continued.

Article continues below

“If we do it we will subject them to pressure and it means they will make mistakes and we will get another one. All we need to do is stick to our game plan and be clinical in front of the goal.”

Gor Mahia will welcome defender Ernest Wendo who missed the first leg through suspension.

However, the Kenyan side will miss the services of new signings Ivorian Gnamien Yikpei, Maurice Ojwang, Ghanaian striker Francis Afriyie and Kenyan international Clifton Miheso, who are yet to be cleared by Caf.