Caf Champions League: Gor Mahia to face USM Alger in next round

The Kenyan champions will come up against the Algerian side seeking to advance to the Group Stage for the first time in history

will take on Union sportive de la médina d'Alger (USM Alger) in the second round of qualifying for the Caf .

According to the Caf draw, the Kenyan champions will come up against the Algerian side, who beat AS SONIDEP FC of Niger 5-2 on aggregate to advance on Sunday.

K’Ogalo, who eliminated Aigle Noir of Burundi after a 5-1 beating at Kasarani, will play the first leg away from September 13-15, before hosting the Algerian side in from September 27-29 in the return leg.

Gor Mahia met USM Alger in the Group Stage of the Caf Confederation Cup last season, with the Kenyan side managing a 0-0 draw at home before losing the return leg played at Stade du 5 Juillet Stadium 2-1.

Gor Mahia are seeking to make it to the Group Stage of the Caf Champions League for the first time in their history.

Last season, they failed to make it past the second round of qualifying after losing to of on the away goal rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC), who tossed out African Stars FC from Namibia on the away goal rule, will face Petro Luanda of Angola in the next round.

KCCA have good memories of their last match against Angolans after they edged CD Primeiro de Agosto in 2017. The winners will qualify for the Group Stage and losers drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Caf Champions League Last 32 draw: Petro Luanda (ANG) vs Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA), Al Nasr (LBA) vs (MAR), JS Kabylie (ALG) vs Horoya AC (GUI), ASC Kara (TOG) vs V Club (COD), (NGR) vs Al Hilal (SUD), USM Alger (ALG) vs Gor Mahia (KEN), Cano Sport Academy (GEQ) vs (EGY), Generation Foot (SEN) vs (EGY), (GHA) vs Etoile Sahel (TUN), Cote d’Or (SEY) vs (RSA), Nouadhibou (MTN) vs (MAR), Elect-Sport (CHA) vs Esperance (TUN, holders), Young Africans (TAN) vs Zesco Utd (ZAM), Platinum (ZIM) vs UD Songo (MOZ), Green Eagles (ZAM) vs Primeiro Agosto (ANG) and Fosa Juniors (MAD) vs (COD).