Caf Champions League final: Aston Villa’s Trezeguet and Bwalya congratulate Al Ahly

The Zambian legend and the Premier League star reached out after the Red Devils silenced Amakhosi to rule Africa for the tenth time

Aston Villa star Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ and Zambia football great Kalusha Bwalya have congratulated Al Ahly after winning the 2021 Caf Champions League.



The Egyptian Premier League giants defeated Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Saturday’s final played at the Stade Mohammed V.



Despite the first-half ending 0-0 in Casablanca, the Red Devils triumphed over the 10-man South Africans with Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Afsha, and Amr El Solia all firing past goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.



Thanks to this victory, Al Ahly have now won the tournament for a record tenth time. And to celebrate their remarkable feat, the duo took to social media to celebrate Pitso Mosimane’s men.

“Congratulations to Al Ahly club and its great fans for winning the African Champions League for the tenth time,” former Kasimpasa star Trezeguet wrote on Twitter.

The Egypt international who plays for Dean Smith’s men in the English elite division represented the 42-time Egyptian Premier League kings star between 2012 to 2016 before joining Belgium elite division side Anderlecht.

In the same vein, former Zambia captain – who is considered as one of the greatest players in African football history – Bwalya also joined the 26-year-old in praising the achievement of Mosimane’s squad.

“Al Ahly is champions, congratulations to coach Pitso and his Eagles,” the 1988 African Player of the Year winner tweeted.

Article continues below

For Stuart Baxter’s men, they were playing in the competition’s final for the first time in their history having negotiated their way past Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals.

They started the final on an impressive note; however, they were reduced to ten men before the halftime break as Happy Mashiane was given the marching orders for a dangerous tackle on Tawfik Akram.



Burundian referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana had cautioned him for that foul; however, VAR replays ensured that the decision was reversed for a dismissal.



That proved to be the turning point for the Egyptians who dominated the last 45 minutes to overpower Chiefs who rarely threatened goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

With this win, Al Ahly have qualified for the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in Japan. They will also square up against Caf Confederation Cup winners Raja Casablanca in the Caf Super Cup.