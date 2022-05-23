Caf Champions League Final: Al Ahly's Mosimane wants Egypt to learn from injury crisis

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has exuded confidence for a Caf Champions League final victory over Wydad Casablanca despite an injury crisis which he wants Egypt to learn from.

The Egyptian heavyweights will face their Moroccan rivals on May 30 at the Mohamed V Stadium, and the South African coach believes they will retain the African title.

"I am confident that we will win the Caf Champions League. We won back-to-back titles in the past two years and 10 times in total. So why not win the 11th title?" Mosimane said as per KingFut.

"We will fight to win the Champions League. We played in the absence of important international players before under great pressure, and we are used to it."

The former Bafana Bafana head coach explained why he believes his key stars are suffering with injuries ahead of the crucial game in Casablanca.

"There is no problem with playing every three days. This has always been the case at [Mamelodi] Sundowns and this is normal if we are competing in the Champions League," the tactician added.

"Why do you think we have all these injuries? Hamdy Fathi, [Amr] El-Solia, [Mohamed] Abdelmonem, Yasser [Ibrahim], [Aliou] Dieng, and even [Mohamed] El-Shenawy.

"These are all muscular injuries due to the congestion of fixtures without breaks."

"I would rather play every three days and compete for the Champions League than play every five days in one tournament and crash out of another," he concluded.

"In England, they play a league of 20 teams and two cups, but the season ends and they go on holiday before the pre-season, and this is something that’s missing in Egypt."

In the Egyptian Premier League, Al Ahly lie third with 37 points but have played two fewer games than Zamalek and Pyramids, who are first and second and have 41 and 39 points, respectively.