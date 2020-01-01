Caf Champions League: FC Platinum warned to step up against Simba SC

The former player says the Zimbabwean champions must not underrate their rivals when they face off on Wednesday

Former Singida United player Simbarashe Nhivi has warned to step up their game when they come up against Simba SC in the first round of the Caf on Wednesday.

The two sides will square off in the first meeting in Harare and Nhivi, who played in the Mainland in 2017, believes Simba have grown in status and will present a stern challenge for the hosts.

“Simba is the biggest team in Tanzania if not Yanga [Young Africans] and they are a very competitive side with foreigners almost in every position who can score if given an opportunity,” Nhivi said as quoted by Daily News.

“You cannot underestimate the team at all. They have quality and can be a threat if not handled well. You need to be professional in your approach when playing such teams.

“Simba have a strong technical department as well and have been regulars in the Champions League now. FC Platinum are playing a good side, but they [FC Platinum] also have quality on their side.

“They can beat any team if they believe in themselves and have more desire to win this game.”

Platinum are currently led by former coach Norman Mapeza, and Nhivi believes he can make the difference during the two-legged affair.

“Mapeza, who has returned to Platinum has energised the team and he is a very qualified and professional who is not new to these kinds of games,” Nhivi continued.

“The Champions League is a tough competition because it’s played by respective league champions. Whoever wants it more on the day and who is better prepared mentally physically and tactically will win.”

Platinum eliminated Costa Do Sol of Mozambique after a 4-1 aggregate win while Simba progressed after knocking out Plateau United of 1-0 on aggregate.

Simba squad; Goalkeeper: Aishi Manula, Ally Salim, Beno Kakolanya.

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Joash Onyango, and Pascal Wawa.

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, and Clatous Chama.

Strikers: Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, Chris Mugalu, Miraji Athumani, Luis Miquissone, and Ibrahim Ajibu.