Caf Champions League: FC Platinum’s Mapeza reveals he is aware of Simba SC's strength

The Platinum Miners’ tactician says he understands their opponents’ strong areas and will deal with them

coach Norman Mapeza has openly explained the areas Simba SC are dangerous in ahead of their Caf return leg clash on Wednesday.

The Platinum Miners will head into the fixture with a slim 1-0 advantage secured during the first meeting between the two sides played at National Sports Stadium in Harare on December 26.

Ahead of the return leg set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Mapeza has now revealed he is aware that Simba’s strength lies in midfield and attack and as such he will strengthen the defense and his attacking line-up.

“I am aware of Simba’s resilience because I saw them play in their first game, so I know where they can hurt you most,” Mapeza told Champion as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I know my opponents, I saw them in our last game and their biggest strength is in the midfield and then their strength is with the attacking front which is very strong.

“For me, I think it's okay even when I'm playing away because I have a chance to get results, the biggest teams in the world play away and win and at home, they also lose, I have told my youngsters how to stop them and we will attack without fear.”

His statement comes just hours after Simba Information Officer Haji Manara said they will win the game within the first 20 minutes and seal their place in the group stage.

“We will finish the game within the first 20 minutes, you know very well what happens when we play at Mkapa, several teams have suffered at the venue and Platinum will not be an exception,” Manara told reporters in Dar es Salaam ahead of the return leg.

“We have beaten AS [of DR Congo] at Mkapa, we have beaten [from ], we have beaten Zambia’s Nkana FC and it will be the same thing against Platinum, we will do the job in the space of 20 minutes, just watch the space, people should know this is Simba, we do what we want and it is not easy to beat us at Mkapa.”

Simba qualified for the second round after a 1-0 aggregate win over Plateau United of while Platinum made it to the next round after a 4-1 aggregate win over Costa De Sol of Mozambique, winning the first leg played in Maputo 2-1 before claiming a 2-0 win in the return leg played in Harare.

Last season, Simba failed to make it past the preliminary stage after losing on the away goals rule to UD Songo of Mozambique.