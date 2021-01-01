Caf Champions League: Simba SC deserved to beat Kaizer Chiefs 6-0 – Eymael

The Belgian tactician praises the Msimbazi giants for their gallant display against Amakhosi but insists damage was already done

Luc Eymael has blamed missed chances for Simba SC’s failure to overturn the first leg defeat in their Caf Champions League fixture against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants had suffered a 4-0 defeat in their first-leg quarter-final clash at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and needed to score at least four goals at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday to advance to the last four.

Simba produced a gallant display and managed a 3-0 win courtesy of a double from restored captain John Bocco and Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama, but the win was not enough to see them through to the semi-finals.

Eymael, who has handled several teams in Africa including Simba's local rivals Yanga SC, was left impressed by the display put up by the Msimbazi giants in their effort to overturn the result but missed chances killed their dream.

“I watched the game and I want to be very clear that Simba were the team of the day, they played extremely well,” Eymael told Goal.

"But like I had said before, the damage had already been done in the first leg, Kaizer [Chiefs] had to do the job at home and they did it well.

“Chiefs won 4-0…yes…and now today [Saturday]…Simba played well and scored three goals, they could have scored six goals today, they had a penalty in the first half, a clear handball inside the box which was not given and then Bernard [Morrison] and Bocco could have scored again.”

The Belgian tactician has also hit out at the technical bench for their failure to introduce Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere in the last 20 minutes, insisting his introduction could have helped Simba to push for more goals.

“I think Meddie [Kagere] in the last 20 minutes could have brought something new in the strike force, he could have helped them to push for more goals,” Eymael continued.

“But congratulations to Simba for the entertaining game in the return leg and congratulations to Kaizer [Chiefs] for their first-ever qualification to the semi-finals.

"It is their first time on the stage after a long time and they deserve it.”

Asked if he sees a great future for Simba, Eymael said: “Yes, they are on a very good track.”

Simba will now shift their focus into retaining the league and domestic cup titles they won last season.