Caf Champions League: Eight Al Merrikh players test Covid-19 positive ahead of Simba SC game

However, the Red Devils are unhappy with the results stating it is foul play by their hosts

Al Merrikh face Simba SC in the Caf Champions League Group A match at the Benjamin Mkapa without eight of their players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The eight - Abdelrahman Isaac, Bakhit Khamis, Ahmed Abdelmoneim, Tajeddin Yaqoub, Ramadan Ajab, Tony Edjomariegwe, Bakri Al Madina, and Saif Ad Damazin, will now not be part of the team to face Wekundu wa Msimbazi on Tuesday.

However, the Red Devils have not taken the new development positively and feel the hosts have played a game on them, stating it is the mentality of "small teams".

"Since our team arrived in Dar es Salaam, [Simba] decided to play the game outside the pitch with such bad treatment and now selected eight players from our [and banned them stating they have] covid-19," Al Merrikh tweeted.

"This is what small teams always do. This is not football."

Since our team arrived in Dar es Salaam, @SimbaSCTanzania decided to play the game outside the bitch with such bad treatment & now selected 8 players from our squad perfectly to ban them due to covid19.

This is what small teams always do.

This is NOT football.#SSCMSC#TOTALCAFCL pic.twitter.com/4bUC9dNJGj — El Merreikh SC (EN) (@ElMerreikhSDN) March 16, 2021

The visitors come into the match as underdogs having collected just one point from the three games they have played in the group which came in the 0-0 draw, coincidentally, against the Tanzania Mainland League champions.

Before the match, Simba were leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.

Ahead of the rematch set for Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Didier Gomes Da Rosa explained why it is important for them to get three points from the fixture.

Article continues below

"It must be a win, it is very important to take the three points tomorrow [Tuesday] because I think we need in this group stage to reach the quarter-finals we will need eleven points," Gomez told reporters during the pre-match meeting as covered by the club's social media pages.

"So it is very important to get the three points tomorrow and I feel very good things, what I could see in the training since four to five days ago is very good so we are completely committed, determined and very positive to get a win from the game."

In another group match, AS Vita will host Al Ahly in Kinshasa after the two teams fought out to a 2-2 draw in the first meeting in Cairo.