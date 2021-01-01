Caf Champions League: Dewji confident Simba SC will perform well against Kaizer Chiefs

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at reaching the last four of the annual competition with a victory over Amakhosi

Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji has exuded confidence Mnyama will roar past Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals.

In the draw conducted in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, Wekundu wa Msimbazi were paired against the South African heavyweights with the aggregate winner making it to the semis.

The administrator is confident the 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions will pull through.

"Congratulations to Simba SC for being selected to play against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals," Dewji posted on his official social media account.

"I have great confidence that we can perform well in this game."

— Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) April 30, 2021

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or 15 before the second leg encounter at home on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

They finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw, and topped the pool with 13 points, two more than the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

Simba will hope to maintain the solidity they showed in the group stage where they only conceded two goals, and kept four clean sheets, as goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya were used between the sticks.

They managed to score nine goals in the process.

Mnyama have never made it to the last four of the competition and they have made it their target in the ongoing campaign.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico.

Gavin Hunt's charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss. They managed to score five goals and conceded six.

Elsewhere, Al Ahly will face Mamelodi Sundowns, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, and CR Belouizdad of Algeria will square off against Tunisian giants Esperance.