Caf Champions League: 'Win against Al Ahly will prove Simba SC are big team now' - Da Rosa

The Frenchman has insisted he will field his best squad since he has no injury concerns

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes winning the Caf Champions League Group A game against Al Ahly at WE Al-Ahly Stadium on Fright night will prove the East Africans are now a big team.

Luis Miquissone's first-half screamer on February 23 sealed maximum points for the hosts at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the reverse fixture.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the tactician conceded it will probably be a tough match but his charges are going for a win.

"We have a very difficult game, to be honest, it is not going to be easy," Da Rosa said in a pre-match presser.

"But this is a very important game for us because we want to show we have developed and are a big team now. We are already guaranteed to finish top of the group."

The Frenchman has further stated he will be fielding his best against the hosts since there is nothing preventing him from doing so.

"We don't have any injuries and the team is okay; everybody is available for the game," Da Rosa added.

"[On Friday] we will be fielding our first team and push to end the group stage matches on a high."

In contrast to that, his opposite number Pitso Mosimane has been forced to make changes after conceding some of his first-team players are not available.

"We have several injuries in the team which has forced me to make a few changes in the team," the veteran tactician stated.

"The players who have not gotten a chance to play will now be granted the opportunity. In the next one month, we have important fixtures and we have to avoid making mistakes that will cost us.

"We cannot afford more injuries and it is the reason why we have to make changes in the team."

Simba have conceded just one goal in the five matches they have played. They have managed four wins and a draw, scoring nine goals in the process.

Their opponents have managed two wins, as many draws and a loss. They are the group's top scorers having scored 10 goals but have conceded five.