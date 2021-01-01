Caf Champions League: Da Rosa optimistic Simba SC will beat Kaizer Chiefs

The Frenchman believes his charges have learned from the mistakes they had made in the last meeting

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes nothing is impossible in their bid to overturn the 4-0 loss suffered in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final in South Africa.

In the first leg played at FNB Stadium last weekend, Amakhosi scored through Samir Nurkovic - who got a brace, as well as goals from Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro. The massive result also ensured the Soweto giants maintained their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

The second leg will be played this weekend at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and the Frenchman is optimistic they can manage to get the needed result to advance.

"For sure we will change our strategy but what I can tell the players and staff is that nothing is impossible," Da Rosa told Goal .

"We believe in ourselves and I am optimistic we can win the match, we must play with a big heart like men. But nothing is impossible, we can do that on Saturday.

"Players and all the technical staff are committed to overturning the situation."

The 51-year-old, however, points out what his charges have to do to get what they need to stand a chance of making it to the semis.

"We have to correct the mistakes we made in the first leg," Da Rosa conceded.

"We need to be ready to fight a lot. It is important to put the fire on the ground to ensure we start the match powerfully."

Simba face the daunting task of battling past Amakhosi and continue with their pursuit of a place in the semi-finals. After impressive outings in the group stage, Wekundu wa Msimbazi made it clear that they were now targeting a berth in the final although the initial objective was to at least reach the semis.

In a group that had the current Champions League kings Al Ahly as well as AS Vita and Al Merrikh, Simba emerged the best side with 13 points where they only lost a game.

The 4-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs came as a shock not only to the fans but also to the club's chairman Mo Dewji, who promised to invest heavily in the team going forward.

In the last two transfer seasons, Wekundu wa Msimbazi brought onboard players whom they hoped would help achieve their continual dream.

Joash Onyango, Taddeo Lwanga, Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu, and Perfect Chkwende were signed to strengthen the team.