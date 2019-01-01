Caf Champions League: Buswita warns Yanga SC of Zesco United danger man Kamusoko

The former midfielder believes the Tanzanian club has to find a way of stopping the Zimbabwean midfielder during the second leg showdown

Former Yanga SC midfielder Pius Buswita believes his former side still stands a chance to progress in the Caf .

Yanga will face Zesco United on Saturday at Levy Mwanwasa Stadium after a 1-1 draw in the first leg on September 15.

Buswita has advised how Yanga must follow Zesco United's midfielder Thabani Kamusoko carefully in Ndola.

Kamusoko equalized for the Zambian champions in the dying minutes of the initial encounter to give the visitors an important away goal then. The danger man is well known from his time at Yanga in the past.

“Yanga still have a chance to progress but should find a way to shut [down] Kamusoko. He is a player who can do a lot on the pitch and this will be a plus for Zesco United after all,” Buswita told Daily News .

“I can remember when we were playing together, Kamusoko can cool the tempo of the team when the pressure is high and he is also good in passing and shooting from long distance.”

The Tanzanian side will have to win or record a high-scoring draw in order to book a place in the group stages of the continent's premier club tournament.

Should the Wanajangwani fail to progress, they will move into the Caf Confederation Cup.

Full Yanga SC squad in Zambia:

Metacha Mnata, Farouk Shikalo, Juma Abdul, Ali Hamad, Muharami Issa, Ally Mtoni, Lamine Moro, Kevin Yondani,

Raphael Daudi, Mapinduzi Balama, Feisal Salum, Mohammed Issa, Mrisho Ngassa, Abdulaziz Makame, Papy Tshishimbi, Jaffar Mohammed,

Sadney Urikhob, Patrick Sibomana, Juma Balinya, Deus Kaseke, Maybin Kalengo.