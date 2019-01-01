Caf Champions League: Asante Kotoko must be mentally ready for Etoile du Sahel - Shilla

The ex-Porcupine Warriors frontman talks about the club's showdown with the Tunisians in Africa

Former striker Alhassan Shilla has urged the club to be mentally ready for the battle ahead as they face Tunisian outfit for a place in the Caf group stage on September 27.

The Ghanaians are set for the return fixture in Sousse, having registered a 2-0 home win in the first round first leg on Sunday.

The weekend victory was only the Porcupine Warriors' first triumph over the Tunisians in five meetings.

“The [Kotoko] players should have mental toughness going into the return encounter or else it will be difficult to qualify,” Shilla told New Mercury FM.

“They did well in the first leg but they could have scored a third goal to kill off the tie.

"We know what these North Africans can do.”

Kotoko are eyeing a second straight group stage appearance in continental football, having played in the Confederation Cup last season.

They will be wary how Etoile had registered a 7-1 victory over Hafia FC of Guinea in their last Caf home match following a 2-1 away loss in the respective first leg.

