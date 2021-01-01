Caf Champions League: 'AS Vita will not defeat Simba SC' - Zahera

The former Yanga SC coach believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi have more experience in the competition as compared to their opponents

Experienced coach Mwinyi Zahera believes AS Vita do not have a chance of defeating Simba SC in the Caf .

The Mainland League champions were pooled with the Democratic Republic of Congo outfit in Group A alongside defending champions and Sudanese heavyweights El-Merreikh in a draw conducted at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, on Friday, January 8.

The former Yanga SC coach insists Wekundu wa Msimbazi have a great chance because a lot has changed from when the teams last met in 2018, when the Congolese side lost away 2-1 before claiming a 5-0 win at home.

"I believe Simba have a great chance of winning [against Vita]," Zahera opined on the scheduled meeting.

"A lot has changed since the last time the two teams met. Vita have done many massive changes."

The tactician went on to explain why the Black Dolphins have a slim chance of defeating the Msimbazi-based charges.

"I don't see any chances of [Vita] defeating Simba this season because the latter have experienced players who have been together for a long time," Zahera continued.

"It is not the case with Vita who have many new players with less experience in continental assignments."

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have appointed Didier Gomes Da Rosa as the new head coach.

The veteran coach from has been appointed to fill the space that was left by Sven Vandenbroeck, who resigned a day after leading the club to the group stage of the Caf Champions League in early January.

He arrives as Simba are making preparations to feature in their own organised tournament, the Super Cup 2021, where Al-Hilal and Tout Puissant Mazembe will feature from January 27.

The Super Cup will be used by the Tanzanian heavyweights as proper preparations for their Champions League Group A duties against AS Vita, Al Ahly and El-Merreikh.

The 51-year-old tactician arrives at the club with a full slate as apart from the continental duties – where Simba are hopeful of getting enough points to earn a quarter-final slot after immense business in the last transfer window – Da Rosa will be required to successfully oversee local competitions.

In the league – where they have emerged victors in the last three seasons - Simba are facing what promises to be a tight race against arch-rivals Yanga SC.

Timu ya Wananchi are at the top of the table and are unbeaten with the league still in its mid-season break.