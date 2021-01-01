Caf Champions League: Simba SC took Kaizer Chiefs for granted and paid price – Amrouche

The former Harambee Stars tactician believes the Msimbazi giants have learnt a lesson from their exit to Amakhosi in the quarters

Botswana coach Adel Amrouche has blamed Simba SC's exit from the Caf Champions League on taking Kaizer Chiefs for granted during their quarter-final first leg meeting in South Africa.

Amakhosi used home advantage at FNB Stadium to beat the Msimbazi giants 4-0 in their first-ever meeting and despite Simba winning the return leg 3-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, it was not enough to see them reach the semi-finals.

Going into their first-leg meeting, Simba had posted a good run of results in the group stage, as they topped their Group A with 13 points and managed to win all their three homes – 1-0 against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, 4-1 against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 3-0 against Al Merrikh of Sudan.

According to Amrouche, it is at the backdrop of these results Simba travelled to Johannesburg thinking they would easily beat Chief, who were struggling in their domestic league, and they ended up taking them for granted and thus paid the price.

“The giant can sleep but can’t die, this is a story of Kaizer [Chiefs], they Simba took [Chiefs] like a weak team during the first leg and they have now paid the price,” Amrouche told Goal on Sunday.

“Chiefs is not a team who make teams fear them in Africa, they are not constant with results but they are still a big team, they can get sick but cannot die because they have something in the team that keeps them winning and I think Simba took them easily because they thought Chiefs are not the same like before and they were punished.

“Like in the first leg, they [Simba] conceded a quick goal in the first five minutes, and it was difficult for the coach to change the scenario after they conceded, and they [Chiefs] are good at using long balls like English football.

“You saw their three goals came from headers, the quality for Chiefs is using headers, so Simba should have tried to kill their balls from the middle before they are crossed into the danger zone.

“But they [Simba] did well in the second game and the outcome showed Simba are also a big team in the East Africa region, Simba did well in the return leg, it was not easy to score three goals against Chiefs, it was not easy, they did well.

“But this is a good lesson for them in the future and I’m sure in the next campaign, Simba will be strong enough to compete effectively.”

At Mkapa Stadium, Simba scored their goals through captain John Bocco, who notched a double, while Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama scored the third but it was not enough to help them reach the last eight as Chiefs qualified through a 4-3 aggregate win.

Chiefs will take on Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals with the two teams having already met in the group stage earlier this season, while the other semi will pit Al Ahly against Esperance de Tunis after they overcame Mamelodi Sundowns and CR Belouzidad's, respectively, in the quarter-finals.

The two semi-final ties are scheduled to be played next month with the first-leg matches scheduled to take place on June 18/19 and the return leg games will then be played on June 25/26.

The winners on aggregate will advance to the final which will take place on July 17 at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.