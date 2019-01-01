Caf Champions League: African Stars FC 3-2 KCCA FC - False start for Ugandan champions

The Ugandan giants will be tested in the return leg after losing away in Namibia, but they can progress with a low scoring victory

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) FC suffered a 3-2 defeat against African Stars FC in the first leg of the Caf Champion League played at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

The Ugandan champions had taken a deserved lead in the 13th minute after Stars’ defender Ivan Kamberipa scored into his own net while under pressure to clear a cross from forward Martin Kiiza.

However, the home team levelled the scores in the 40th minute from the penalty spot after Peter Magambo handled the ball inside the box.

Ambrosius Amseb rose to the occasion to send KCCA custodian and captain Charles Lukwago the wrong way for a 1-1 scoreline at the half-time break.

On resumption, Youssouf Ibroihim placed the hosts ahead for the first time in the match after he rose above the KCCA defenders to power home a teasing header past keeper Lukwago.

Lethal forward Patrick Kaddu grabbed the second goal for KCCA in the 83rd minute after tapping home from close range but even before the dust could settle, Youssouf scored his second of the day and the winner for the Namibian champions with five minutes left to the final whistle.

The defeat will now leave KCCA with a tall order going into the return leg set for Kampala, though they will take heart to have scored away goals.

Article continues below

Striker Allan Okello was stretched off in the 73rd minute after picking up, what looked like a hamstring injury, and could miss the return leg.

KCCA FC starting IX: Charles Lukwago 24. Fillbert Obenchan 28, Peter Magambo 13, Samuel Kato 2, Mustafa Kizza 12, Nicholas Kasozi 6, Muzamiru Mutyaba 10, Allan Okello 25, Sadat Anaku 14, Mike Mutyaba 18 and Patrick Kaddu 9.

Subs: Jamil Malyamungu 29, Lawrence Bukenya 3, Hassan Musana 23 and Eric Ssenjobe 17.