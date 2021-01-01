Caf Champions League: 10,000 Simba SC fans to watch 'Do-or-Die Season Two' AS Vita clash

The African football governing body confirmed the attendance rule after Tanzania's federation pleaded on behalf of Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC have been granted permission to allow 10,000 fans to attend their Caf Champions League Group A encounter on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Caf accepted the wishes made through Tanzania Football Federation and that means Wekundu wa Msimbazi will have a sizeable number of fans supporting them unlike against Al Ahly.

"The sale of tickets at the stadium on Saturday will not be allowed although we know 90% to 95% of our fans have a tendency of buying them during the matchday," Simba's spokesperson Haji Manara revealed.



"We understand it is a tradition that has been with us for a very long time and we cannot do away with it in a short period. The tickets will be sold at TFF offices in Karume and at our offices in Msimbazi and the process will be closed at 12:00.

"10,000 is a small number and we do not expect that by Saturday people will be expecting that tickets are still on sale."

In 2019, 'do-or-die' was Simba's war song against AS Vita and the club has now made reference to it.

"This is a critical game and mathematically we must get points in Dar es Salaam. This is a 'Do-or-Die Season Two' and I believe we can do it if the fans, the public and the players pray then we will," said Manara.

"10,000 people are not few and we expect them to offer huge support for the boys. We need to win, we do not need to draw as many people think that is the case.



"We do not only need to win we need to top the group because that will mean we will meet an opponent who was second in their group."

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official also gave fitness and arrival updates of the players who travelled for international duties for their respective nations during the Fifa break.

"Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone and Larry Bwalya are already in Dar es Salaam while Meddie Kagere and Joash Onyango will be the last players to report. All the other players are in good shape and are in camp," he concluded.



Simba, who have not been defeated, are leading the group with 10 points while Al Ahly are second with seven. AS Vita are third with four while Al Merrikh, who are yet to win a single game, have only one point and sit at the bottom.