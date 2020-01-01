Caf CC Draw: Namungo FC and KCCA FC learn preliminary round opponents

The first leg of Africa's second-tier competition will be played between November 27 and 29

Mainland League side Namungo FC will play Al-Rabita FC of South Sudan in the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round.

The Tanzanian outfit, who are making their debut in the continent, managed to get that chance after reaching the finals of the where they fell to league champions Simba SC 2-0. However, Wekundu wa Msimbazi could not play in the Caf and instead play in the second-tier as well.

As a result, Namungo got that chance and they will have an opportunity to play the South Sudanese outfit who won their domestic competition, the South Sudan National Cup.

Namungo will host the first game with the return leg to be played in a yet to be identified venue.

will be represented by the 10-time league champions KCCA FC.

The Kasasiro Boys finished second in the Ugandan (UPL), behind Vipers SC, and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations opted to give them a chance to play in the competition.

The Garbage Collectors have been given a bye from the first round and they will play the winner between Orapa United of Botswana and Rwandan outfit AS Kigali.

Zanzibar will be represented by Kikosi cha Valantia Zanzibar Sports Club (KVZ SC) who will be playing against Alamal Atbara of Sudan while Ethiopia's Fasil Kenema have been handed a tricky fixture against US Monastir of .

The first leg is scheduled between November 27 and 29 with the second leg to be played between December 4 and 6.

did not field any representative in the competition owing to the fact that the FKF , which produces the team to play in the competition, was not played to a conclusion due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in the Caf Champions League, will have to fight and win against Rwandan champions APR if they are to progress to the next stage, first at home, before going to Kigali for the second round.

Just like APR, Gor Mahia have been conducting training sessions for the past month in readiness for the competition even though they have not been in competitive action since March when the leagues were cancelled by their respective federations.

Article continues below

The winner between Gor Mahia and APR will face either ’s CR Belouizdad or Al Nasr of Libya in the second round.

Vipers will be welcomed back in the continental competition by Sudan’s El Hilal and the winner between them will face either Nouadhibou of Mauritania or ’s in the next round. The Venoms will welcome the Sudanese side at St Mary’s Stadium before the return leg away.

Tanzania’s Simba have landed Nigerian opponents Plateau United and will host them before travelling west for the second tie.