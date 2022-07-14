Caf Awards 2022: Nigeria’s Oshoala and South Africa’s Kgatlana nominated in updated Women's Player of the Year shortlist

Both are former winners of the trophy and are set to face tough competition from another eight contestants in the category

Nigeria’s decorated striker Asisat Oshoala and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana are the high-profile names in the updated list of the Caf Women's Player of the Year award nominees for 2021/22.

Injuries ruled out the duo from the ongoing Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, but they will feature as contestants for the top award in a ceremony that will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022 in Rabat.

Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak – who has helped the Atlas Lionesses progress to the Wafcon semi-finals after scoring three goals - will battle Oshoala and Kgatlana.

Botswana’s Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang, Cameroon’s Gabriel Zabo, Reynald Pedros of Morocco, Randy Waldrum of Nigeria, Senegal’s Mame Cisse, and Desiree Ellis of South Africa – all 2022 Wafcon participants - will battle for the Coach of the Year award.

Both the Women’s Player of the Year and Inter-club Player of the Year will have 10 nominees each, while Young Player of the Year and Club of the Year have five nominees each.

Caf’s Updated Lists:

Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco & AS FAR)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Atletico Madrid/Racing Louisville)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa & AC Milan)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Young Player of the Year

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & Saint-Etienne)

Gift Monday (Nigeria & River Angels/FC Robo)

Flourish Sebastine (Nigeria & Bayelsa Queens)

Interclub Player of the Year

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbanie (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Andisiwe Mgcoyi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evelyn Badu (Sekondi Hasaacas/Alvaldsnes)

Doris Boaduwaa (Sekondi Hasaacas)

Ghizlane Chebbak (AS FAR)

Sanaa Mssoudy (AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (AS FAR)

Rose Bella (Malabo Kings)

Gift Monday (River Angels/FC Robo)

Coach of the Year

Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang (Botswana)

Gabriel Zabo (Cameroon)

Yusif Basigi (Hasaacas Ladies)

Reynald Pedros (Morocco)

Randy Waldrum (Nigeria)

Mame Moussa Cisse (Senegal)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Samir Landolsi (Tunisia)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Sekondi Hasaacas (Ghana)

Article continues below

AS FAR (Morocco)

Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea)

Rivers Angels (Nigeria)