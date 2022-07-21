Asisat Oshoala wins fifth African Women's Player of the Year award

The striker has been recognised after playing a key role in Barcelona's title-winning season in Spain

Nigeria and Barcelona talisman Asisat Oshoala has been named the 2022 African Women’s Player of the Year at the Caf Awards ceremony in Rabat on Thursday.

The 27-year-old picked the award ahead of Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon and Inter Milan) and Zambia international Grace Chanda (Zambia and BIIK Kazygurt).

With this, she becomes the first African to win this prestigious for a record five times, overtaking Perpetua Nkwocha who claimed the accolade on four occasions.

Article continues below

The 2021-22 campaign was arguably Oshoala’s best yet as she played a key role in her Spanish side’s treble charge – the Spanish Women's Super Cup, Copa de la Reina and the Primera Division.

Although, she missed a couple of matches due to injury, that did not stop her from emerging as league joint-top scorer after netting 20 goals in 19 league appearances to share the award with Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, who managed the same number of goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

Impressively, she scored a hat-trick against Real Betis and a double versus Real Sociedad, Valencia, Villarreal, and Real Betis.

In the Copa de la Reina, she scored in her only appearance in the tournament against Real Madrid.

Her side could have won a quadruple, but Barcelona lost 3-1 to Olympique Lyonnais at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Internationally, she contributed little as she did not score a single goal for the Super Falcons in the period under review.

To make things worse, she was ruled out of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2022 with Nigeria through injury after suffering a medial collateral ligament strain in the West African’s 2-1 defeat to South Africa in Rabat.

Oshoala is the fourth Nigerian to land the women's version of the award, following in the footsteps of Mercy Akide (2001), Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010 & 2011) and Cynthia Uwak (2006 & 2007).

Women’s Awards in Full

Club of the Year (Women) – Mamelodi Sundowns

Interclub Player of the Year (Women) - Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (Women) - Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Coach of the Year (Women) - Desiree Ellis (South Africa)