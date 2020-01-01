Caf allows fans to attend Afcon qualifier between Tanzania and Tunisia

The Taifa Stars will host the North Africa side at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on November 17

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has given the Football Federation (TFF) the green light to allow fans to attend the second leg game between Taifa Stars and the Carthage Eagles of .

Most countries have been playing their matches behind closed doors owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, but it has not been the case in the East Africa nation where fans have been allowed in the stadiums since football resumed on June 13, 2020.

However, to avoid sanctions, the TFF had to confirm with Caf whether to allow fans to attend the African Cup of Nations qualifier against the North Africa giants or not.

"The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has allowed the fans to attend the Afcon qualifier game between Tanzania and Tunisia to be played on November 17 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam," TFF said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Caf has however ordered that the number of the fans should be 50% of the full capacity.

"TFF will now engage the government to ensure the measures and guidelines by Caf are adhered to."

Among the foreign-based players leading the Tanzania team are captain Mbwana Samatta – who made a move to Fenerbahçe after a half-a-season stay with - Simon Msuva who turns out for Difaa El Jadida of , and Thomas Ulimwengu of in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Metacha Mnata, who has been superb for Yanga SC in the nine matches played in the Mainland , is leading the goalkeeping department alongside Aishi Manula, who has had a rather challenging time with Simba SC, while David Mapigano is also in the squad after he made a move to join Azam FC from .

Yanga defender Bakari Mwamnyeto was also summoned after he has superbly settled at Timu ya Wananchi since he moved from Coastal Union in August. Farid Musa is another new Yanga player who has earned the faith of the coach for the third Afcon qualifier.

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC).

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans SC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Brayson David (Kinondoni Municipal Council FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans SC), Abdallah Kheri (Azam FC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC).

Midfielders: Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans SC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans SC), Mzamiru Yassin (Simba SC), Iddy Suleiman (Azam FC), Thomas Ulimwengu ( ), Saidi Hamisi (Simba SC).

Strikers: Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahçe), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida), John Bocco (Simba SC), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC).