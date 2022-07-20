Caf 2022 Awards: Mane, Salah and Mendy compete for men's Player of the Year

The two players from Senegal will come up against Egypt's Salah for the men's best award during the ceremony set for Rabat

Confederation of African Football (Caf) has whittled down to three the number of players contesting for different categories in the 2022 Awards.

This year's event will be held on Thursday in Rabat, Morocco and the men's showdown will pit former Liverpool and Senegal striker Sadio Mane, who recently signed for Bayern Munich against Mohamed Salah (of Egypt and Liverpool) and Edouard Mendy (of Senegal and Chelsea).

In the women's category, four-time winner Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria is in the hunt for a fifth crown. However, she will face stiff opposition from Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya and new entrant Grace Chanda of Zambia.

"With less than 48 hours to the highly-anticipated Caf Awards 2022, Caf has revealed the top three [three] for all the women and men categories ahead of the much-awaited Awards Gala on Thursday, 21 July 2022, in Rabat, Morocco," read part of the statement from Caf.

"The Awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022 at 20h00 local time. [19h00 GMT]. The top three list is from the list of nominees previously revealed by Caf in both men and women categories.

"In the men’s category, former winners’ Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Egypt and Senegal will have to battle it out with Senegal shot stopper Edouard Mendy, also a new comer in the three-men list."

Full list of top three nominees (in alphabetical order); Player of the Year (Women); Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona), Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt).

Player of the Year (Men); Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) and Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich).

Interclub Player of the Year (Women); Andile Dlamini (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns, Bambanani Mbanie (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes).

Interclub Player of the Year (Men); Achraf Dari (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly), and Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly).

Young Player of the Year (Women); Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies, Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes), and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne).

Young Player of the Year (Men); Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United), Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg), and Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur).

Coach of the Year (Women); Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Desiree Ellis (South Africa), and Jerry Tshabalala (Mamelodi Sundowns), and Reynald Pedros (Morocco).

Coach of the Year (Men); Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Carlos Queiroz (Egypt), Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club).

Club of the Year (Women); AS FAR (Morocco), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Club of the Year (Men); Al Ahly (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), and Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco).

National Team of the Year (Men); Cameroon, Egypt, and Senegal.

Goal of the Year; Gabadinho Mhango (Malawi & Orlando Pirates), Peter Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba), and El Moutaraji (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club).